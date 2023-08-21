Parents Charged in Death of Four-Year-Old Son Due to Fentanyl Exposure

Jason Moore, aged 35, and Amanda Moore, aged 36, are facing charges in the tragic demise of their four-year-old son, who authorities assert died from fentanyl exposure late last year. The couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

On November 29, 2022, officers from the Caln Township police responded to a distressing 911 call around 10:50 a.m., reporting an unresponsive child at a residence in Thorndale.

Upon arrival, officers found Jason Moore administering CPR to the lifeless child. Medical personnel subsequently rushed the child to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, where regrettably, he was pronounced dead.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, both parents had departed for work at 7 a.m. that morning, leaving one of their children to care for the younger siblings at home.

Later that day, Jason Moore returned home to discover his son unresponsive on the couch. Distraught, he immediately called 911.

Investigators determined that the child had experienced a headache the night before. In response, his parents had given him Tylenol and a bath before he went to sleep on the couch. After briefly waking at 4 a.m., he returned to sleeping on the same couch, where he was subsequently discovered unresponsive.

An initial autopsy yielded no apparent cause of death or signs of physical harm. However, investigators believed the child had passed away before his father’s return home.

Subsequent investigation led detectives to collect items from the residence, including a half-eaten lollipop stick found in the Moores’ bedroom trash, which tested positive for trace amounts of fentanyl.

A toxicology report later confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the child’s body. The cause of death was attributed to homicide by fentanyl toxicity.

As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting that Jason Moore had used fentanyl in the home. Paraphernalia associated with fentanyl use was found in his car, testing positive for the substance.

Authorities also alleged that Jason Moore had delayed calling 911 to remove additional paraphernalia from the bedroom where the child had been discovered.

Both parents underwent testing for narcotics use through hair samples. Amanda Moore’s sample indicated the presence of fentanyl, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.

Jason and Amanda Moore turned themselves in the previous week and were subsequently transported to Chester County Prison. Bail was established at 10% of $250,000.”