Mark’s Wife Saw Something Terrible after Mark Found, Two Babies, in The Garbage and Took Them Home

A man named Mark lately found something that he would a chance to change his life. In a pile of rubbish, he found two babies didn’t have any clothes on them, just diapers, and one of these poor babies had shoes too.

Their parent lived nearby in the forest, homeless in a tent.

Ronnie and Crystal Stewart understood that children belong to a family that usually eats grains in the soup kitchen that is part of their church.

These two wonderful people despite having three children, simply couldn’t watch the whole drama these poor souls are going through. So, then they urged the parents to take the children one evening into their warm home and feed them.

Then Crystal realized how disrepair children are when she saw countless visible bug bites, but the worst part is, as Crystal told Fox 13. When we took his shoes off, we can see that the little skin on the top of his feet came off.

They returned the children to their parents the next day. But the day after that their paths crossed again. Luckily, we’re walking out of service to our car and the parents approach us with their children and a social worker and ask, Crystal, told Fox 13 they said, “Would you be willing to temporarily take our children while we decide what we’re going to do?”.

‘We just looked at each other and knew, there was no other option. Of course, we said yes.’