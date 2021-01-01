[VIDEO] Sean Spicer is Back and He’s Mopping Up the Floor With Poor Jen Psaki

Tell her how it’s done Sean!

Jen Psaki has gotta be one of the least prepared and most inept White House Press Secretaries in recent memory.

Say what you will about the Trump administration’s press secretaries, but they brilliantly handled the job given to them and fought like pit bulls against the dishonest media.

Unlike Psaki, who is “circling back” so often that it’s surprising that she isn’t spinning in delirious circles right there in the press room.

Speaking of Trump’s press secretaries, Sean Spicer just brilliantly called out Psaki for one big mistake she made during a recent presser when she referred to the chaos at the U.S. Southern border as a “crisis.”

“Crisis” is a no-no word with the Biden admin. It’s not to be used in anything associated with Biden, or the border because in his administration’s opinion there are no such things as a crisis now that Trump has left office.

Yes…everything is just a bed of roses now…

Here’s what Spicer had to say about Psaki’s slip-up:

WATCH: 'She said it, Psaki said it!' – but then something strange occurs. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/t6RNc0bwky — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 19, 2021

It’s pretty hilarious though that the press actually called out Psaki on this.

As a matter of fact, the situation at the border has become so out of control that not even the liberal media can defend it any longer.

The uber-liberal “Rolling Stone” magazine has even joined in on bashing Biden for the crisis.