Here’s how much all COVID-19 packages will cost US taxpayers

A new analysis has found that the combined price tag of $6 trillion will cost US taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost millions of Americans their lives, and has also added a lot of financial strain to the entire system.

Congress has approved three COVID-19 stimulus packages that total a massive $6 trillion price tag, which includes the latest COVID-19 relief package that recently passed. That $6 trillion price tag will cost American taxpayers the equivalent of $17,000 each, or $69,000 per family, according to a new analysis.

Many critics have come out against the passed legislation, stating that not much of the money is actually being spent on crushing COVID-19.

Minority staff of the House Budget Committee and Rep. Jason Smith said, “If this bill was about direct payments to people and putting shots in the arms and vaccines, you would have strong bipartisan support across this Congress and across this country, but less than 9% of the entire spending in this bill actually goes to crushing the virus and helping distribute vaccines and putting shots in arms.” If you are interested in reading more about this story,

What is spent in this year of the $1.9 trillion?

Five percent ($6 billion) of the $130 billion set aside for K-12 schools.

Five percent ($250 million) of the $5 billion for Emergency Housing Vouchers.

Seventeen percent ($7 billion) of the $39 billion for child care.

Twenty-three percent ($11 billion) of the $50 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

None of the $5 billion for homeless assistance