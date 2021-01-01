If you’ve got a COVID vaccine you can freely travel into this country

One country will be allowing all travelers to enter the country if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The travel industry has taken a turn for the worst since the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, but now one country is prepared to let travelers back into the country under one condition.

Iceland will allow travelers from all over the world to enter the country as long as they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy states that all travelers to Iceland will be able to freely move into the country without any mandatory quarantining or testing at the border. This new allowance of travelers from all over the world makes Iceland one of the first European countries to reopen its borders.

As you can probably imagine, Iceland hopes that this new move will entice tourists from the United States and the United Kingdom to visit the country, as both countries are leading the world in a push to vaccination their respective populations.

As for Iceland’s vaccination status, nearly 10% of the entire population has been vaccinated, and COVID-19 cases are currently sitting at 9 per 100,000 people.