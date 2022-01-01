The Golden Rules to Follow to Achieve the Perfect Cup of Coffee

A decent cup of coffee in the morning can set your mood for the entire day. However, when the coffee shops are shut and you don’t have the luxury of a barista to whip up your daily cup, it all falls down to your hands to do the job instead. Rather than getting yourself into a frenzy, the good news is you can make a delicious cup of joe without having to leave the front door!

Depending on the amount of coffee you consume, with a little bit of knowledge and practice, you could save tons of money making your own cup. Here are some golden rules to adhere to, which will mean you can make your own perfect cup of coffee right in your very home.

Purchase Fresh Beans

There’s no questioning it. Coffee is at its best when used within days of being roasted. Purchasing from a local roaster is the best way to get the freshest beans. However, be mindful of buying bulk coffee from grocery store display bins. Bright lights and oxygen are the worst flavor busters for roasted beans! The last thing you want is to spend a fortune and find the beans lose their magic within days. Coffee beans sold in vacuum-sealed bags are your best bet.

Keep Coffee Beans Fresh

Once you’ve stocked up on fresh coffee beans, there’s only one job on your hands – keeping them fresh! Make sure any opened coffee beans are stored in airtight containers. You can opt for rubber-gasket seals or a glass canning jar as an alternative. Whatever you do, never refrigerate coffee beans. You shouldn’t freeze them either. It’s wise to purchase a 5-to-7-day supply of fresh beans at any one time. Make sure they’re kept at room temperature too.

Stick With Good Coffee

Depending on your budget, it’s always best to stick with reputable coffee brands, rather than getting the cheapest on the market. Specialty coffees that clearly state the region, country, or estate of origin can provide you with a lifetime of tasting experiences. The two most common coffee beans on the market are robusta and arabica. Robusta is a cheaper alternative, whereas arabica beans are generally considered the better bean, thanks to their wider range of flavors. It really does pay off to invest in good quality coffee beans, especially if you drink the stuff day in and day out.

Invest in the Right Brewing Device

To create the perfect cup of coffee at home, you need to have the right brewing device at your disposal. Rather than picking the first product you see, it helps to do a little research into the types of brewing devices available. Take Chemex for example. This is an elegant coffee brewing device that tastes better than many other coffee makers, thanks to its unique filter and all-glass construction. Cup & Bean goes into further detail on how to use a Chemex. You can check out their guides on different types of coffee beans and blends, which can help you achieve the perfect brew.

Use Good Water

There is nothing that can ruin a lovely pot of coffee more than tap water. This is because tap water houses all kinds of off-flavors and chlorine which can make the taste less than desirable. Dedicated coffee connoisseurs use bottled spring water or a special water filter for their cup of joe. It must be noted that distilled or softened water makes terrible coffee.

Beware the Heat

Water that’s too hot will only extract compounds in the coffee that are bitter, rather than enjoyable. The standard water temperature for brewing is roughly 45 seconds off a full boil. You’ll find most reputable coffee makers have this function set automatically. Once brewed, do not expect coffee to retain its best features for long. If you decide to reheat or boil your coffee, this can make it end up tasting foul and bitter, which is something you certainly do not want!

Keep Your Equipment Clean

Whatever equipment you purchase to make coffee at home, you need to make sure you’re keeping it clean and in good condition. When it comes to grinders and storage containers, make sure they’re cleaned every few weeks. Doing so gets rid of any oily buildup. Regarding your coffee maker, run a strong solution of vinegar and water to dissolve away any mineral deposits. You must make sure you have thoroughly rinsed it before using it again.

Let’s be honest, no one wants a bland cup of coffee. You don’t have to be a certified barista to make a pleasant cup. With a bit of patience, research and determination, you’ll soon get the hang of things and find you can make a delicious coffee beverage without the need for the experts!