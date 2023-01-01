5 Wedding Dress Trends You Can Expect to See in 2023

For brides who are currently searching for the perfect wedding dress, congratulations! This is an experience you’ll remember for years to come and a moment to truly enjoy during this new life chapter. (For many, we’re sure it’s a time you’ve dreamt about for years, too.)

Before you completely dive into the process of shopping for “the one”, though, we believe it’s important to know and understand the bridalwear trends you can expect to see this year, as they will ultimately help streamline your wedding dress search.

When looking back, transitional pieces, bold colorful dresses, and minimalist designs are only but a few trends that have recently dominated the wedding fashion space. However, brides should anticipate a slight shift in styles, as large-scale weddings and elaborate celebrations return to the forefront.

So, as we enter 2023, we spoke with Danielle Frankel Hirsch, designer and founder of the popular bridalwear brand Danielle Frankel, and Nadia Manjarrez, creative director and founder of Nadia Manjarrez Bridal, to highlight the top 2023 wedding dress trends every bride should know. Though some aren’t new, each style listed below is a fresh example of what it means to be a bride today.