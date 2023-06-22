Victoria’s Secret names Greg Unis as brand president

Greg Unis, previously the chief growth officer and beauty chief executive, has been appointed as the brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink, a renowned lingerie brand. This decision by Victoria’s Secret & Co. aligns with their goal of bolstering their core, fostering expansion, and revamping the fundamental aspects of their business.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stated in a press release that Greg Unis’ promotion is a strategic move to advance the company’s vision. In his new position, Unis will retain his reporting structure, directly reporting to CEO Martin Waters. Additionally, he will assume responsibility for various crucial functions such as design, merchandising, creative direction, planning, strategic patterning, and business development.

Commenting on the appointment, Waters said: “Greg has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2016, and I believe his merchant vision, proven record of growth and results, and deep knowledge of our business make him the right person to guide us to further success.

“In this role, Greg will also partner closely with Chief Customer Officer Chris Rupp to continue to evolve our brands, delight our customers, and grow our business.”

Additionally, the company has welcomed back Anne Stephenson as its new chief merchandising officer. Stephenson is described as a “respected and strategic merchant,” and has extensive leadership experience growing top brands, including more than 15 years with Victoria’s Secret. Most recently, she served in chief merchant roles at Full Beauty Brands and Torrid.