7 Unique Ways to Style Your Corset Top

Although the corset, which is a form-fitting garment with a boned bodice that supports and enhances the waist, has been around since the 1600s, it has undergone changes throughout time. Despite having its origins in the Netflix production “Bridgerton,” the Regencycore movement has allowed for a more contemporary take on the style.

Some of our favorite corset variations include straps and thick piping made of leather or denim which are fastened at the back with a zipper rather than lace ties. People are wearing them with nothing beneath and pairing them with loose, low-slung jeans or a jacket to tighten in and define their shapes. Instead of reaching for a statement belt in the past, you now have the option to layer an underbust corset over a tee for more depth and a sense of edge if you don’t want to wear sleeves at all.

Corsets made of eye-catching fabrics like leather and luxurious satin look best when paired with denim or casual pant, which helps to balance the appearance and gives it an immediate sense of street-style cool. Finally, you may combine your corset top with a similar-colored skirt to create an impromptu dress.

Read on for some simple ways to wear your corset if you need additional inspiration since you didn’t buy it with a matching skirt or bolero combo (although they are also widely available).