Snow day outfits: winter street style done right

Street style on snow days can be a tricky thing to pull off. On one hand, you want to stay warm and protected from the elements. On the other hand, you don’t want to sacrifice fashion for function. Fortunately, with a little bit of know-how, you can have the best of both worlds.

The key to street style on snow days is layering. You’ll want to start with a good base layer, such as a thermal shirt or leggings, to keep your core warm. This should be followed by a mid-layer, such as a sweater or fleece jacket, which provides insulation and added warmth.

Finally, you’ll want to finish off with a top layer, such as a parka or trench coat, to protect yourself from the wind and snow. When it comes to footwear, you’ll want to opt for a pair of sturdy, waterproof boots. Not only will they keep your feet dry and warm, but they’ll also provide good traction on slippery surfaces.

Avoid shoes that are made of canvas or leather, as they’ll quickly become waterlogged and uncomfortable. Accessories are also important when it comes to street style on snow days. A scarf, hat, and gloves are essential for keeping your head, hands, and neck warm. A warm pair of socks is also a must, as cold feet can quickly lead to overall body discomfort.

Additionally, it’s also important to keep in mind the color palettes that are suitable for snow days. Opt for darker and neutral colors like black, navy, and gray, which can hide the dirt and slush that tends to accumulate during snow days. Bright colors can also work well but it might be harder to keep them clean.

When it comes to the style of clothing, you can still opt for the street-style looks that you love. A good parka can be paired with skinny jeans, a sweater, and boots for a casual look. A pair of black leggings, a sweater, and a coat can be paired with ankle boots for a more dressed-up look.

Overall, the key to street style on snow days is to find a balance between fashion and function. By layering properly, choosing the right footwear, and accessorizing wisely, you can stay warm and stylish at the same time. With a little bit of creativity and a willingness to experiment, you can make the most of even the coldest and snowiest days.