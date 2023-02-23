Fendi Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Silvia Fendi described the Kim Jones-authored Fendi collection as “pure, simple, but complex.” During a pre-show chat, Jones briefly stepped away to showcase new accessories, including the many-pocketed Baguette and the Multi, a versatile bag that can transform from a day tote to an evening bag with one easy fold.

Donatella Versace was among the audience members present to view the latest offerings from her former Fendace colleagues, as Jones worked to blend four finely-observed elements into a collection that felt both inherently Fendi and fresh.

The first element involved incorporating menswear fabrics and shapes into the sophisticatedly feminine dressing, such as bias-cut pants and backless waistcoats with open-shoulder sleeves, mac-shaped jackets, and double-collared jacketing. The second element drew from Jones’s couture output for the house, with details such as sequin-lined mackintoshes and pressed lingerie applied to cotton shirting or worn as a mid-layer.

The third ingredient was inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s personal style, including her interesting combination of brown and pale blue, reflected in the multi-length pleated kilts and black satin suiting. The fourth and final element was the triple-yarned, ribbed knits drawn from Karl Lagerfeld’s fall 1996 collection for the house, contributing to the overall vision of a sophisticated Italian woman with global appeal.