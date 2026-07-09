Candace Owens case stalls as “all District Judges and Magistrate Judges” recuse

A defamation lawsuit filed against MAGA influencer Candace Owens by the chief bodyguard of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk has taken an unusual turn after every federal judge in the Middle District of Tennessee recused from the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge William Campbell disclosed the development in a new order, saying the case cannot proceed in the district until another judge is assigned from outside the area.

“As all District Judges and Magistrate Judges of the Middle District of Tennessee have recused in this matter, a District Judge from outside the District will be designated by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals,” wrote Campbell. “When the designation is made, the case will be reassigned.”

The order did not explain why all district and magistrate judges in the Middle District of Tennessee stepped aside. It was unclear at press time what conflicts or concerns led to the blanket recusal.

The lawsuit was brought by Harpole, who served as Kirk’s chief bodyguard. He accuses Owens of defamation over claims she allegedly made suggesting he may have been involved in a conspiracy connected to Kirk’s murder. Kirk was shot from a nearby building during an event hosted by his Turning Point USA organization at Utah Valley University last year.

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According to the lawsuit, Owens repeatedly promoted claims tying Harpole to the killing without evidence. She has also made accusations involving Kirk’s wife, Erika, also without evidence.

The case has drawn attention because of Owens’ large online following and her history of promoting conspiracy theories. Harpole’s lawsuit argues that her statements damaged his reputation by linking him to a serious criminal act.

For now, however, the case is on hold while the federal court system determines who will hear it. Under Campbell’s order, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to designate a judge from another district. Once that happens, the matter will be reassigned and may continue.

The criminal case connected to Kirk’s killing is also ongoing. Tyler Robinson, the man accused in the shooting, is currently on trial. That proceeding has faced complications of its own, including sanctions against a state prosecutor who discussed the case with the media.

The latest development in Harpole’s civil lawsuit does not address the merits of his claims against Owens. Instead, it leaves the case temporarily paused because no judge in the Middle District of Tennessee is currently available to preside over it.

Until the Sixth Circuit appoints an outside judge, the lawsuit will remain in procedural limbo.