TikToker Sam Souder’s Vulnerability Is Sparking a New Kind of Influence

TikTok creator Sam Souder might be known for her fashion hauls and daily lifestyle content, but she’s now gaining attention for something much deeper. Alongside her outfit snaps and product reviews, the 27-year-old New Jersey influencer has been opening up about what it’s really like to live with depression, and her honesty is hitting home with a lot of people.

In her “day in my life with depression” videos, Souder takes followers through ordinary moments that aren’t so ordinary when you’re dealing with mental illness. Set to the upbeat tune of Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me,” she shows herself waking up late, taking her meds, pushing through procrastination, and trying to function while silently battling exhaustion and low motivation. It’s the kind of content that feels raw but relatable — and it’s a far cry from the filtered highlight reels that dominate most of social media.

She told Yahoo, “I thought it was a fun and lighthearted way to introduce the topic. I feel very privileged that I’m able to do influencing and these kinds of things. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about mental health without sounding like you’re complaining. There is a very fine line, and I’m so grateful for everything I’ve been able to do because of this job. This is one way I’ve been able to express how my day-to-day or my feelings unfold without being on a soapbox.”

Souder was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and ADHD back in high school and has been in therapy for over a decade. But from the outside, you might never guess she’s struggling, which is exactly why she felt the need to start being more transparent.

Lately, she’s found her mental health has been harder to manage, and that’s made it even more important for her to ditch the usual “get ready with me” content and instead show the messy, unfiltered version of her life. That includes clips of her stuck in bed for hours or overwhelmed by the simple task of tidying up her room.

“It just didn’t feel organic or right to come on here and, like, do my makeup and post outfits and try to act like everything was normal, when really, the depression I was having — and am still having — affects a lot of my thoughts and my day-to-day life,” she explained. “Since I’m a lifestyle influencer and I post about what I do every day, it just made sense to start sharing that part of my life more organically — like without makeup on, still in bed, those kinds of things.”

Her followers have responded with overwhelming support. She gets comments thanking her for being honest, and people open up about their own struggles — one even wrote, “Big win for you getting out of the house! Haven’t been out from mine in a minute lol.”

Licensed therapist Saba Harouni Lurie told Yahoo that Sam’s videos break through the glossy barrier of social media and offer something more real. “Typically, you’re seeing a curated version of someone’s life,” she explained. “You’re not seeing them in bed, struggling to wake up, or feeling insecure.”

Erin Bowman, a clinical counselor, added that this kind of openness can help people recognise symptoms in themselves. Many high-functioning people brush off their own mental health issues because they can still go to work or be social. And women, especially, she said, are often taught to keep smiling through it all.

As for Souder, the response has meant everything. “If I can help somebody else by sharing what I’m going through, then it makes it all worthwhile,” she said.