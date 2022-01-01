Watch Jennifer Lopez hit every move in a barely-there, leopard-print thong bodysuit in high energy dancing clip

Jennifer Lopez knows how to kill it on stage and shared a glimpse of her mad dancing skills this weekend to further prove that she is one talented entertainer.

Jennifer Lopez danced her heart out in a leopard-print bodysuit

The ever-stunning actress of movies like The Wedding Planner, Hustlers, and Monster In Law, 52, shared a clip of her insane moves to her Instagram page this weekend, hitting every single step in what looked like a very complex and physical dancing set while on stage.

J.Lo, as fans have affectionately called her since she entered the mainstream in the ’90s, shared the on-stage dancing video while she currently is in the middle of heavy promotion of her newest film Marry Me, which also stars Owen Wilson.

The entertainer looked youthful in the risque bodysuit, which showed off J.Lo’s assets with its thong backing and plunging sheer neckline.

Moving her whole body, J.Lo made the dance look effortless and fans were in awe of the video.

“God is real” wrote one follower, as others chimed in saying things like, “Love youu❤,” “i want to go to a concert of yours now 😔😔,” and “There she isssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly getting closer to walking down the aisle.

While J.Lo maintains a hectic and packed schedule, her rekindled romance with former flame Ben Affleck does not appear to be suffering despite both parties keeping quite busy.