Queen Consort Camilla Would Be ‘Pleased’ If Harry, Meghan Attend King Charles’ Coronation: Royal Expert

Queen Consort Camilla wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be at King Charles III’s coronation next year, according to a royal biographer.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Camilla is “very keen” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been estranged from the royal family for years, to attend the coronation because she believes their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension within the royal family.

“It’s going to be a decision for Harry and Meghan to make,” the Vanity Fair royal editor told ET. “In my book, ‘The New Royals,’ I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation.”

“It remains to be seen whether or not they attend,” Nicholl continued, adding, “but of course, it will be down to the Sussexes to make the ultimate decision as to whether they’re going to come over for King Charles’ coronation on May the 6th.”

It is unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been officially invited to his father’s coronation.

But the “Kate: The Future Queen” author said she learned from unnamed royal insiders that Prince Harry and Markle are “likely to be invited” to the event along with other senior members of the royal family and extended family members.

Nicholl also cited unnamed sources close to Prince William as saying that the heir to the British throne will have a “very key role” at his father’s coronation and is “heavily involved” in both the planning of the event and the actual ceremony.

Buckingham Palace announced this week that King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. The date of the ceremony falls on the 4th birthday of Prince Harry and Markle’s son Archie.

The date sparked a Twitter debate, with some suggesting that it was an intentional snub aimed at Prince Harry and Markle.

However, Nicholl shut down the rumors, saying that it was “very much a happy coincidence” that the King’s coronation landed on Archie’s 4th birthday.

“Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence,” Nicholl told ET.