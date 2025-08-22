Diana’s Former Secretary Says She Left Warnings and Wisdom for Her Sons

Princess Diana made sure her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had guidance about the world they were born into. According to her former secretary, Patrick Jephson, she left behind not only love but also lessons and warnings about royal life.

Jephson, who worked with Diana from 1988 until 1996, told People Magazine that her influence continues even today. “If they study Princess Diana’s life carefully – and I hope they often do – William, Harry and their advisers will know that she left them many good examples to follow and also a few important warnings to heed,” he said.

He explained that Diana’s message was clear. “Public affection and the rich rewards of royalty must be earned with self-sacrifice and service,” Jephson noted. He added that he believes William and Harry still feel her presence. “I’m sure they are grateful that every day she can still guide, comfort, and inspire them along the difficult path they were born to follow.”

Princess Diana gave William and Harry advice filled with examples and warnings (Getty)

Diana became known around the world not just as a princess but as a humanitarian who connected deeply with ordinary people. Her compassion and charity work set her apart from the traditional royal mold. She took her boys with her beyond the palace walls, making sure they saw life outside of royal privilege.

Whether it was visiting hospitals, working with AIDS patients, or walking through minefields to raise awareness, she gave William and Harry real experiences that shaped their perspective.

That influence still echoes in both of their lives, though in very different ways. Prince William, as heir to the throne, has leaned into a more traditional path, balancing his mother’s emphasis on service with the responsibilities of preparing to one day be king.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, has carried her spirit of independence further, stepping away from royal duties and building a life in the U.S. while still framing much of his work around causes Diana championed.

Princess Diana taught her sons that royal rewards must be earned through service (Getty Images)

The brothers’ relationship may be strained, but they remain united in honoring their mother’s legacy in their own ways. William has continued to focus on mental health, homelessness, and environmental issues, causes that Diana often highlighted. Harry has spoken openly about his struggles with grief and mental health, and his efforts through charitable foundations also carry strong echoes of his mother’s influence.

Even decades after her passing, Diana’s life continues to serve as both inspiration and caution. For William and Harry, the lessons she left behind are not just personal memories but reminders of the expectations and burdens that come with being royal. While their paths have diverged, both remain tethered to the guidance their mother instilled, proving that her influence is far from gone.

More News: