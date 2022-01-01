Prince Harry’s offer to pay for his own police protection while in the UK was “dismissed” by the Home Office, according to his lawyers.

The Duke of Sussex has threatened to file a judicial review of a decision made by Priti Patel’s Home Office if the Government does not provide him and his family with continued security while they are in the country.

In a statement from the Prince’s lawyers, he insists on the self-funded protection so his family does not “impose on the British taxpayer”, and he first offered to pay for his own security in January 2020.

He last visited the United Kingdom in July 2021, when he and Prince William unveiled a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to an investigation by The Mail on Sunday, Harry’s lawyers claim that the lack of continuity means the prince and his family are “unable to return home.”

The statement adds: “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in.”

It also explained how the Duke “inherited” his position, which has remained unchanged despite his changing position within the institution.

Responding to the news of Harry’s case, a Government spokesperson told The Mirror: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements.”

“To do so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security. It would also not be appropriate to comment on the detail of any legal proceedings.”

Scotland Yard said the Met does not comment on royal security.