Naomi Campbell confirms her baby daughter is not adopted as they both appear on the cover shoot of Vogue

Naomi Campbell has confirmed her baby daughter is not adopted and described her as the “biggest blessing” she could ever imagine.

The 51-year-old supermodel announced in May 2021 that she would become a mother. Because the news was kept private beforehand, it led to speculation that the little girl had been adopted.

However, in a new British Vogue cover interview, for which Campbell was photographed with her daughter for the first time, the star has spoken about becoming a mother.

“She’s my [biological] child,” she told the magazine and confirmed the baby is not adopted.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell, on the other hand, did not reveal any other details and has chosen to keep her daughter’s name private for the time being. She is saving details for her book, which she has yet to begin, according to Vogue.

She had previously expressed a wish for children, telling the Evening Standard in 2017: “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

One of the ‘big six’ supermodels

Campbell was discovered as a schoolgirl in London and rose to fame in the late 1980s, becoming the first black British model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She was one of the famous “big six” supermodels of the 1990s, alongside Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Kate Moss.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress admitted that, while she still enjoys catwalk events, she finds it “nerve-racking” to walk alongside younger up-and-coming models.

However, she added that the shows were “more joyful” during her heyday and that the models “got to show off our personalities”.

She said: “It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’”

‘I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us’

Reflecting on her earlier career, the supermodel described it as an “incredible time” but hard work.

“We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening,” she said. “I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

Campbell, who has become a role model for younger black models who are helping to shift beauty ideals, recalled difficulties she encountered earlier in her career.

“There were lots of times when I would walk in the fashion shows, but I was never picked for the ad campaigns and it would hurt – it really hurt,” she said. “I would have to suck it up and keep moving.

“Of course, it would have been great to have had that support around me back then, but I’m proud to see it happen now, I’m proud to see the diversity now.”

The full interview is available in the March edition of British Vogue from 22 February