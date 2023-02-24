Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Reacted to Claims Miley Cyrus’ Song “Flowers” Is About Liam Cheating on Her

Trying to figure it all out. Elsa Pataky recently responded to Miley Cyrus’ comments in her song “Flowers” regarding Liam Hemsworth. She defended her brother-in-law’s behavior when asked about her connection with the Plastic Hearts singer.

Miley and Liam married in 2018 then separated less than a year later in 2019. The couple experienced their ups and downs, including a disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires devastated their Malibu home. Miley told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star, 30, “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

Cyrus grew close to her husband’s sister-in-law during their turbulent ten-year relationship. Elsa married Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth in December 2010, and the families have become close over the years, even getting matching tattoos!

How did Elsa Pataky Respond to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” cheating rumors about Liam Hemsworth?

Elsa Pataky’s reaction to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” cheating claims regarding Liam Hemsworth. She’s leaving it up to them. In an interview with Hola!, the Fast Five actress was asked about the rumors surrounding her ex-sister-in-law and the

song “Flowers” while hanging out in Spain. She replied that she liked the song, but that it was a private conversation between Miley and Liam. “It’s a very old topic for us,” she said when addressing their break up. “If someone should talk it should be Liam, but I think she [Miley] can do what she wants.”

During Miley’s marriage to the Hunger Games actor, Elsa and Miley were very close. The two got matching wave tattoos with some of her closest friends. On if she regrets the tattoo, Elsa told Vogue Australia, “I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments.”

The Al salir de clase actress also opened up about how Liam gravitated toward his family after his divorce. “My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” she said at the time to reporters at an event in Spain. “He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.” She continued, “Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs.” She also gushed about her husband Chris “The truth is he is a doll, I adore him and he’s so handsome. I gotta say it. The best thing is his sense of humor. He makes the whole family laugh.”

Liam and Miley have been dating on and off since 2009, when they met on the set of The Last Song. In one interview with Howard Stern, Miley also stated that she did not think she and Hemsworth would ever marry. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down.

We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”