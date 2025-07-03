Meghan’s Rosé Drop Sparks Cheers and Criticism Over Price

Meghan Markle’s new venture into wine landed with a bang—and not everyone’s popping bottles. Her 2023 Napa Valley rosé, from the As Ever collection, sold out in under an hour, and while fans cheered the success, some slammed the $30-a-bottle price as too steep.

Launched July 1 only in the US, the rosé was bundled in threes, sixes, or twelves, with price tiers of $90 for three, $159 for six, and $300 for a full case. A flat $20 shipping fee is applied, plus tax. Wine described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish” caught quick attention, but the cost raised eyebrows.

YIKES!! Talk about Meghan Markup.😬 Meghan Markle is forcing anyone who wants her wine to buy three bottles at least, totally $90 + $20 in shipping. As ever a rip-off. As ever greedy. Is she expecting restaurants to sell this or something? Who's going to buy 12 bottles of a wine… pic.twitter.com/va6Haaklqg — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) July 1, 2025

On X, one user wrote:

“YIKES!! Talk about Meghan Markup. … $90 + $20 in shipping. As ever a rip-off … who’s going to buy 12 bottles of a wine they’ve never tested? That’s insane!”

Another chimed in

“$30 a bottle? PLUS shipping? Hilarious.”

And a third didn’t mince words

“What a SCAM … it’s $90 for 3 plus $20 shipping … With tax? Unbelievable.”

Other comments pointed out you can’t buy a single bottle and that the final per-bottle cost may reach $40 after tax and shipping, questioning the value of an untried wine.

Still, there was support too. One fan cheered,

“She did it again … As Ever 2023 Napa Valley Rosé is officially sold out. No royal title, no palace press team…just taste, vision, and power.”

Another praised, “Congrats to beautiful, intelligent Meghan Sussex,” while another said, “Got mine! I love supporting positive women like Meghan Sussex”.

The rosé clocks in at 14.5 % ABV—higher than the typical 11–14 % for wines, giving it a bit of a punch. Meghan’s team described it as light, fresh, and celebratory.

Critics are comparing this launch to past controversies over As Ever products. Her teas, made by Republic of Tea, faced backlash for steep markups—12 bags going for almost the same price as another brand’s 36—and were even dubbed a “rip-off” in some circles.

Still, the wine’s quick sell-out shows Meghan has savvy in creating buzz. It sold out in under an hour, proving her brand can spark demand, even among skeptics.

This splash into alcohol is just the beginning. As Ever teased, a future Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine and more varietals are on the horizon. Future drops will show whether critics or loyal fans win the narrative.