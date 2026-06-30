Meghan Markle urged not to reopen “old wounds” during reported UK return

Meghan Markle has been advised to keep any potential return to Britain focused on the future rather than revisiting past disagreements with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex could reportedly join Prince Harry on an upcoming UK visit connected to preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may also travel with them, although the family’s participation and the details of the proposed trip have not been formally confirmed.

Current reports suggest Harry remains committed to Invictus-related engagements, but security arrangements could affect whether Meghan and the children accompany him. A full family visit could give King Charles an opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, but no meeting has been officially announced.

The Invictus Games Foundation has confirmed that Birmingham will host the next Games in July 2027. The event supports wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through international adaptive sports competition. In an interview with the Daily Express.

Amid speculation about Meghan’s possible return, public relations expert Nick Ede said she should avoid using the visit to answer criticism or discuss earlier disputes. “The biggest mistake Meghan could make would be appearing defensive or attempting to address past controversies during the visit.”

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Ede argued that a calmer and more forward-looking approach would give the Duchess a better chance of changing the tone surrounding her relationship with Britain and the Royal Family. “This visit should be about creating new memories rather than reopening old wounds.”

rince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry stepped back as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 before moving to the United States. Since then, both have spoken publicly about their experiences within the institution, including through interviews, a documentary series and Harry’s memoir.

Those disclosures contributed to years of public debate about the couple’s relationship with senior royals. A return involving Meghan and the children would therefore attract considerable attention, particularly if it included a private meeting with the King.

However, the circumstances around the possible visit remain uncertain. Reports indicate that Harry’s concerns center on whether his family would receive appropriate protection during public and private activities in Britain. His representatives have said security, rather than accommodation, is the central issue in deciding whether the children can safely make the trip, reports The Mirror.

Neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace has published a complete schedule confirming that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will attend the reported engagements.

For that reason, any suggestion of a family reunion remains speculative. Ede’s remarks represent advice from a public relations perspective, not evidence of the Sussexes’ plans or of how Meghan intends to approach a future visit.

Should the trip proceed, attention is likely to focus on the Invictus Games, the family’s security arrangements and the possibility of renewed contact between the Sussex children and their grandfather.