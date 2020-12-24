Lori Loughlin finally spending her final week in prison and after Christmas eve she will going to release however her husband is in prison because his COVID-19 test was positive and he still quarantined

According to TMZ, Lori will not come out for the big day. This time she will celebrate Xmas behind the bar. Her release date is December 28. We are told Lori has not been particularly engaged with other prisoners, but she’s not unfriendly either. As it was put to us, “She’s keeping her head down and doing everything to avoid trouble.”

In the wake of Covid, Lori cannot allow to visit anyone in the prison. However, she able email her daughters and other family members, but not her husband.

As for Mossimo, he is now in quarantine for 14 days it may also extend. He had no contact with his family since entering the facility for his 5-month sentence. As for Lori, she’ll leave the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA next Monday … at least, that’s the plan.

They will both celebrate Xmas separately behind bars.