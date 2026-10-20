Why Kate Middleton refused to be “too exposed” like Diana, according to royal author

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is increasingly being compared to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, one of the most loved royal figures of all time.

Royal author Ingrid Seward says Kate “learned” from Diana’s life and refused to be too exposed, a decision that has helped her avoid repeating the late princess’s tragic history.

Speaking on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Seward explained how the Princess of Wales watched how Diana dealt with the public. “Catherine took lessons from Diana. She saw that Diana gave so much of herself to people, but it exposed her too much.

“Catherine learned from that: just give enough, but don’t give too much, because you’re too vulnerable that way, and people are going to strip you bare if you do that.”

According to the royal expert, the approach has allowed Kate to stay connected with the public while protecting herself from the scrutiny that weighed so heavily on Diana.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Seward also stressed that the title of Princess of Wales carries serious responsibilities. In her view, the role is not about “acting as a decorative accessory.”

Photo by Getty Images

She added that both women used their position to make a difference. “The title and rank can be a force for good, employed by both Diana and Catherine to champion big issues, using their celebrity to shine a light on often overlooked but critical challenges.”

In other words, while Diana and Kate may differ in how much of themselves they share publicly, both have used their platforms to draw attention to important causes that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Another key reason behind Catherine’s success, Seward suggested, is the strong support she receives at home. Her close relationship with her husband, Prince William, and with her own family, the Middletons, has played a major part in keeping her grounded.

The author said Kate’s “life is not perfect; it is rooted in a shared understanding with William, her husband, Diana’s son” and her family that has “something that Diana didn’t have: an incredibly close-knit family, and a very ambitious mother.”

Seward’s comments suggest that Kate’s careful balance between openness and privacy, along with a solid family foundation, has helped her handle royal life with confidence. By learning from Diana’s experience, the Princess of Wales has built a public role that is both meaningful and sustainable.