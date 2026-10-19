Sacramento man charged with murder after claiming ICE grabbed wife “in white, polka dot pajamas”

A California man is accused of killing his wife and burning her body, then telling police that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had taken her into custody while she checked the mail.

Gurinder Gill, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of his 30-year-old wife, Jasmine Gill.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Jasmine Gill was last seen near her home in the area of Headstock St. and Allegretto Way in Sacramento on Sept. 30. Her cousin reported her missing on Oct. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gurinder Gill told investigators that ICE agents grabbed his wife, who was wearing white, polka dot pajamas, as she walked outside to get the mail. ICE officials, however, told detectives they had no operations in the area when she disappeared.

Investigators also identified “several inconsistencies” in Gurinder Gill’s account of what happened to his wife. Police said they further learned that the couple was “engaged in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.”

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Deputies announced Jasmine Gill’s disappearance on social media on Oct. 9. They later updated the post to say that “new information” led them to believe she was “at-risk.”

By then, however, she was already dead.

On Oct. 1, officials in El Dorado County recovered a burned human body. The remains were later identified as Jasmine Gill’s. Authorities have not said how she died or where in El Dorado County the body was found.

Detectives served two search warrants at homes “associated” with Gurinder Gill, though they have not disclosed what, if anything, was found during those searches.

Gurinder Gill was taken into custody on Wednesday after being charged with his wife’s murder. He remains in the Sacramento County Jail without bond. His next court date has not been listed.