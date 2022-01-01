If Harry and Meghan attack royals again, King Charles should exile them to irrelevance: Piers Morgan says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move has been blasted by Piers Morgan, who’s described them as “B-list wannabes”.

The attempt by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to overshadow the Royal Family is the only thing more certain in modern life than death and taxes.

The renegade royal swindlers would have emerged with their own “official” photo within 48 hours of Buckingham Palace publishing a new image of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Indeed, the Sussex family shared two photos from the One Young World summit in Manchester, England, last month yesterday.

Indeed, the Sussex family shared two photos from the One Young World summit in Manchester, England, last month yesterday.

The one that made me laugh the hardest was a black-and-white side-on photo of the two deluded clowns, in which Harry continues to look miserable and zombie-like because he left his country and family in search of freedom and happiness.

As she beseeches her audience, who had paid thousands to hear the whiny multi-millionaire actress preach about positivity and equality, Meghan appears to be the cat with the cream.

Misan Harriman, a well-known celebrity photographer, captured it, and the message was clear: “We do the same, only better than the stuffy old royals.”

The only issue is that they don’t.

The photo of Charles, William, and their wives serves as a subtle reminder of the power of the monarchy.

This is the monarch of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, both now and in the future.

They are the biggest stars in the world as a result, dwarfing any potential competitors in the entertainment or sports industries.

In contrast, Meghan and Harry are currently just two B-list want tobes who are pretending to have royal authority in order to profit from it.

They have up until now maintained their royal status by regularly disparaging the Royal Family and the Monarchy to anyone who will write them a sizable check.

But that schtick is getting very thin.

It’s no secret that Charles wants to divide the main Royal Family into two tiers: the top tier will consist of him, Camilla, William, Kate, and their children, while the second tier will consist of his sister Princess Anne, his youngest brother Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

They would perform official royal duties as a way of representing the monarchy.

All other passengers on the royal cab rank, such as disgraced Prince Andrew and the perpetually whiny Sussexes, would effectively be kicked out of the official Firm and relegated to idle obscurity.

Charles will definitely do this, and I have no doubt that his tolerance for Harry and Meghan is rapidly shrinking.