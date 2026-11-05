Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly honouring a promise to King Charles to avoid clashing with the royals’ schedule, even as tensions continue, with the announcement of their next public engagement.

Sources had revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not want any diary clashes with the royal family and are being mindful about the timing of their appearances.

The couple’s plans were revealed just as the King returned home after concluding his high-stakes Caribbean tour. Harry and Meghan will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for a meaningful event.

The parents of two have spoken up for children’s safety on a number of occasions, and some of their most important work focuses on keeping children secure both online and offline.

Harry and Meghan will arrive in Brussels on Tuesday to open the Lost Screen Memorial, which honours children who lost their lives because of the harms of social media. It will be the third such memorial. The first was unveiled in New York in April 2025, and the second was opened by Meghan in May of this year at Geneva’s Place des Nations.

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Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

The event carries added significance because of developments involving Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, who is reportedly being investigated over claims of paedophilia and child abuse. The Duchess has expressed heartbreak for the victims and voiced her support for the law taking its course. These claims are serious and unproven, so they should be verified against a reliable source before publication.

The timing of the Brussels event also appears carefully considered. It wraps up just in time for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, which will be held in India on November 17. Princess Kate is expected to join her husband at the ceremony.

By scheduling their engagement well ahead of the Earthshot event, the Sussexes appear to be keeping to their commitment not to overshadow major royal occasions. The approach suggests both sides are trying to avoid further friction, even as the family’s relationship remains strained.

For Harry and Meghan, the memorial series is one of their most personal causes, tying into their wider advocacy on digital safety and the well-being of young people. Each unveiling has been aimed at keeping the focus on the families affected and on the need for stronger protections for children online.