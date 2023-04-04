Unkempt Britney Spears Seen With Bodyguard On Vacation After Ditching Wedding Ring

As rumors of trouble in paradise for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continue to mount, the princess of pop was spotted with an unidentified man in Puerto Rico.

On Saturday, April 1, Spears was photographed with the man who is part of her “security personnel,” according to a source, at a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado. With her natural hair appearing unkempt, she was seen sipping from her tumbler cup as she looked over at him.

Spears’ outing sans her husband comes days after she was seen without her wedding band, sparking rumors that she and Asghari were at odds. The “Toxic” songstress was seen on Tuesday, March 28, arriving at LAX airport with a bare left finger ahead of a trip with her pal and manager, Cade Hudson.

Mere days later, Asghari, 29, was seen without his band while running errands near their Thousand Oaks, Calif., home.

Despite whispers of marital woes, the actor’s rep denied any issues between the two, explaining his ring was off because he was filming a movie at the time. They added that Asghari didn’t join his wife on her trip because he was busy working.

Asghari also appeared to shut down the rumors, taking to his Instagram Story Thursday, March 30, to show his ring was back on his finger.

Meanwhile, reps for Spears have yet to comment on why she chose to take her diamond jewel off, but on Friday, March 31, she was once again caught without the bling.

The ringless, bikini-clad pop star was seen dancing with longtime pal Hudson to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in a video posted to Instagram.

She appears to be living her best life while on vacation as she continues her break from her everyday life.