Prince William Slams Prince Harry For His Plans To Disrespect King Charles During The Coronation

Prince William has put his younger brother, Prince Harry, in an impossible situation with King Charles III‘s coronation ceremony.

If Prince Harry did not attend, the crowning of their father — Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family would have claimed that he snubbed the King.

However, Prince Harry has decided to cut his trip short because he wants to fly to California for his son, Archie‘s birthday celebration. Prince William has now declared it is a significant diss towards His Majesty.

A friend of the heir told the Daily Beast that he is furious by the report that Prince Harry will be in England for less than 24 hours.

Prince Harry will leave London immediately after the ceremony is over. A longtime close friend of Prince William views Prince Harry as being disrespectful to King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

The pal of the heir explained to the media outlet: “If he comes for less than 24 hours, it’s a massive diss, really. You know, ‘Tell us how you really feel, Harry.”

The chatty friend told the Daily Beast that the relationship between the heir and the spare has dwindled to the point of being nonexistent.

The royal source said: “The relations between the two brothers were so bad they are nonexistent, but William would likely be happy for his father that Harry was attending the coronation. William’s official position is that he supports his father because he is the King, and it’s his coronation.”

Princess Diana‘s former confidant, Paul Burrell, did an interview with GB News‘ Dan Wootton, where he reiterated all that has been said by royal insiders — Prince William will go to great lengths to ignore and snub Prince Harry during the coronation.

Via Express, Burrell said: “It is not a surprise. He is coming to show his face. He is coming to put his foot in the door. He is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”

Princess Diana’s former butler continued by claiming that Meghan Markle‘s husband would be seated ten rows away from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He also shared: “He doesn’t want to spend much time around them. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid. I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. He will be sitting ten rows back. He will not even see his brother or his father in that time.”

One can predict that the so-called reunion between the brothers will be more than uncomfortable.