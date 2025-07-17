49ers Rookie Goes Viral After Revealing He’s Dating Brock Lesnar’s Champion Daughter and Fans Are Losing It

Drew Moss, the San Francisco 49ers rookie trying to earn a spot in the NFL, just shook up the internet with a single Instagram post — and not because of football. On July 13, he confirmed he’s in a relationship with none other than Mya Lesnar, NCAA shot-put champ and daughter of WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar.

The now-viral post was sweet and simple. The photo showed Drew and Mya dressed to the nines at a formal event, and the caption read, “Forever wedding date.” Mya jumped into the comments with “My handsome man,” and from there, the internet did what it does best. Fans poured into the comment section with reactions that were equal parts support and awe. “Congratulations to the bravest man on the planet of earth” was one standout, while another joked, “Baby’s going to win the genetic lottery.”

It was the first time the couple confirmed their relationship publicly, and the response was instant. Mya, 23, has kept a relatively low profile despite her famous last name, but that all changed with this post. Pair her championship-level athletic career with Drew’s NFL potential and people are already calling them the next sports power couple.

Of course, there’s one reaction everyone’s dying to know — how does Brock Lesnar feel about all this? So far, total silence. The former UFC heavyweight champ and WWE icon hasn’t said a word. No tweets. No interviews. No grunts. And honestly, it’s not surprising. Brock is known for being fiercely private, especially when it comes to his family. He’s never been the type to share personal life details, and it looks like this time is no different.

Drew, 22, joined the 49ers earlier this year as an undrafted free agent. He played at Lamar University before transferring to Colorado State, where he started 25 games and earned Second Team All–Mountain West honors in 2024. At 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds, he’s built like someone who belongs in the trenches of the NFL, but now he’s attracting more than just scouts’ attention.

He’s still in the thick of roster battles trying to make the final 53-man squad, but this sudden boost in name recognition has turned him into more than just another rookie. With his Division I resume and a social media moment that’s taken off, he’s stepping into a different kind of spotlight.

As for Mya, she’s been making headlines in her own right. In 2024, she won the NCAA Indoor Shot Put title, then followed it up with a massive 19.01-meter throw to capture the 2025 NCAA Outdoor championship. She’s now considered one of the best collegiate throwers in the country.

Until recently, Mya avoided the celebrity attention that came with being Brock Lesnar’s daughter. But going public with Drew has changed that. Suddenly, she’s showing up in sports and pop culture feeds alike, with new fans who never followed track and field before.

Whether Brock approves or not, one thing is clear — this relationship has officially gone from low-key to center stage.