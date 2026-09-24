Tina Knowles recalls Beyoncé’s ‘terrible’ Cowboy Carter Tour accident

Tina Knowles has opened up about a frightening onstage incident involving her daughter, Beyoncé, during the singer’s Cowboy Carter Tour, describing the experience as a terrifying moment for their family.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday, September 22, the 72-year-old fashion designer recalled the June 2025 Houston concert, where Beyoncé’s suspended car prop tilted mid-air during her performance of ‘16 Carriages’.

Knowles was watching from a platform when the incident unfolded and had to push through the crowd to reach her daughter.

“It was terrible. I was on a platform, so I had to fight my way through the crowd because I knew what was going on but other people didn’t,” she said.

Knowles explained that Beyoncé continued singing as the vehicle tilted, holding on to prevent herself from falling.

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Beyoncé was safely lowered after her flying car unexpectedly tilted mid-air at the Cowboy Carter tour in Houston while performing ‘16 CARRIAGES.’ pic.twitter.com/FOgl9DIfFR — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2025

“Because she’s a professional, she kept singing through it, and the car was turning…she’s holding that car up. And she literally was holding herself in it cause she would have fallen out,” she recalled.

Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, previously described the incident as a “technical mishap”.

The singer was quickly lowered to the stage and was not injured. The concert continued without further incident.

Knowles admitted she remains uncomfortable with the flying elements of Beyoncé’s performances, revealing that her daughter’s aerial stunts have worried her for years.

Recalling the moment she reached Beyoncé, Knowles said her daughter reassured her: “Momma, I got a show to do” and told her to “let go”.

“I was so happy that turned out that way; it could have been bad,” Knowles concluded.