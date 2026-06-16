Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller’s relationship reportedly impacted by Blake Lively controversy

Reports of a rift between Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller have resurfaced following claims that tensions involving Blake Lively may have contributed to the pair’s reported distance.

Sources alleged that Teller began stepping back from her friendship with Swift after learning details connected to Lively’s legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni.

Teller was reportedly uncomfortable with allegations that Lively referred to Swift as one of her “dragons” who would “protect” and “fight” for her.

An insider told the Daily Mail, “Keleigh didn’t want to be a part of it.” The source added that Teller “couldn’t believe they were talking like that to each other.”

The report further alleged that Lively felt threatened by the growing friendship between Swift and Teller, which reportedly strengthened after Swift began dating NFL star Travis Kelce in 2023. According to the source, Lively allegedly “tried to tear their friendship apart to be Taylor’s number one.”

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(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

Additional claims suggest the friendship between Swift and Teller became strained after Teller withdrew from attending an awards show alongside the singer for personal reasons. Sources alleged that Swift was “not empathetic”, leading to disagreements between the pair.

According to the report, friends later encouraged Teller to distance herself from the friendship. One source claimed: “Friends told Keleigh to protect her mental health; she needs to take space, but they were still in contact here and there.”

The relationship was reportedly further affected after Swift allegedly did not contact Teller and her husband, actor Miles Teller, following the loss of their home during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Despite the claims, neither Swift nor Teller has publicly addressed reports of a falling out. Representatives for Swift, Kelce and the Tellers did not comment on the allegations, according to Page Six.

Swift and Teller were frequently seen together throughout 2023 and early 2024, attending awards shows, NFL games, concerts and private celebrations. Their last public appearance together was at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.