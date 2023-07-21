Kylie Jenner Says The Biggest Misconception About Her Is “I Got So Much Surgery To Change My Whole Face”; Clarifies, “I’ve Only Gotten Fillers”

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has publicly refuted claims that she underwent surgical procedures to alter her facial features. The 25-year-old clarified that the only cosmetic enhancement she has opted for is the use of fillers, stating her motivation wasn’t insecurity as she has always been confident and loved herself.

In an episode of The Kardashians aired on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Jenner elaborated, “One of the most pervasive misconceptions about me is that I was an insecure kid who underwent numerous surgeries to transform my face, which is entirely untrue. The only procedure I’ve had are fillers. I don’t want this false narrative to be a part of my story.”

In this latest episode of her family’s Hulu show, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a candid conversation with her sisters, Kourtney, 44, and Khloe, 39. She opened up about how their remarks about her ears, which they used to jokingly call “dopey,” had a profound impact on her. She admitted that she lacked the confidence to flaunt her ears on the red carpet until she became a mother.

Jenner, mother to five-year-old Stormi and 17-month-old Aire, from her previous relationship with Travis Scott, expressed her feelings by saying, “There’s an unreasonable amount of pressure put on individuals, and I believe we’re all trying to do the best we can. You may not realize, but your comments about my ears, as if they were a point of ridicule, truly upset me.”

She continued, “After having Stormi, who shares my ears, it made me appreciate them more. Seeing my daughter, the most beautiful being in my eyes, made me realize my insecurities about my ears were unwarranted. Now, I confidently sport an updo at every red carpet event.”