Kendall Jenner brekas silence after sister Kylie’s $50M Fantasy Bra debut at Victoria’s Secret Show

Kendall Jenner has shown her support for younger sister Kylie Jenner following her debut at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Kylie modelled the $50 million Fantasy Bra.

According to Page Six, sources close to the sisters said Kendall was proud of Kylie’s performance at Sunday’s show, held at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

One source told the publication, “Kendall thought Kylie absolutely killed it.”

Despite Kylie’s previous runway experience, she reportedly sought advice from her older sister, who has walked in three Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

“Even though Kylie has some runway experience, she still asked Kendall for a few tips ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” the source added.

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Kendall, 30, was reportedly supportive of Kylie’s participation, with another source emphasising that the Kardashian-Jenner family stood behind her.

Kendall Jenner shows support for her sister Kylie after her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut last night in the $50m Fantasy Bra:



“a gorgeous woman!!! 🤍🤍🤍” pic.twitter.com/92rYdctKW6 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 19, 2026

Kendall further appeared to dismiss speculation about a possible rift by liking Kylie’s posts about the show and commenting, “a gorgeous woman!!! 🤍🤍🤍”

Kylie, 29, made headlines in a diamond-encrusted Fantasy Bra designed by Jacob & Co.

According to jeweller Jacob Arabo, the piece features more than 4,400 diamonds in various cuts, including pear, heart, round, oval and marquise. Its central yellow diamond alone is valued at $22 million.

Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and mother, Kris Jenner, watched from the front row. Kendall was absent from the event, having attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles the previous evening.