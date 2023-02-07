Kanye West’s abandoned $2,200,000 Los Angeles house is falling apart, with walls crumbling and fences collapsing

Aerial shots of the property show that walls and fences surrounding the multi-million dollar home have started to collapse. The 45-year-old rapper is claimed to have not only resided in the house but also utilized it as a headquarters for both Sunday Service and Donda Academy.

Rubbish and abandoned items are strewn throughout Ye’s previous home, and images show what looks to be a 44 tank and a BBQ smoker. The Power rapper left the property in 2020, and it appears to have been empty since then.

The $60 million Calabasas house Ye’s ex Kim lives in with their four children isn’t far away, and the Grammy winner is claimed to have lived there with his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk after their breakup, according to MailOnline.

According to Metro reports, Ye bought the home, which sits on 1.25 acres, in 2018. The inside of the residence is said to feature a ‘stunning floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace, beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, huge vaulted open-beam ceilings, and spacious ground-floor master suite with a walk-in closet and spa-style bath’.

There are also ‘two detached guest units, [a] four car garage, [a] huge metal workshop or barn, corral, and plenty of space for pool or vineyard’. According to sources, the star is currently the main suspect in a battery investigation, where he is suspected of taking a phone from a woman’s hands and throwing it away.

On camera, the musician was seen arguing with a woman who refused to stop video recording or photographing him because ‘you’re a celebrity.’ In the video, Kanye removes the woman’s phone from a car in a parking lot and throws it aside before going toward his own vehicle.

It is unclear whether the woman is a professional photographer or a civilian seeking celebrity footage, but she was also caught in the background of photos of Kim in the same area.

The photographer in issue can also be seen walking across a parking lot while being escorted by two officers in photos from the event. According to TMZ, a law enforcement source confirmed Kanye is the suspect in a battery investigation.