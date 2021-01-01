9 Things to Know If You Have Acne-Prone Skin

Having acne-prone skin can really be a big problem. You tend to get a mini-heart attack every time you see a new pimple. However, there are a few things that you should keep in mind, if you do have acne-prone skin. The following tips will help you take better care of your skin and minimize acne outbreaks.

Cleanse regularly

When it comes to acne prone skin, frequent cleansing becomes extremely important. You can try cleaning about thrice a day. You could go for an anti-bacterial cleanser which will help reduce the pimples.

Be gentle

When cleaning your face, do not be very harsh on your pimples as this may worsen the outbreak and cause scarring. Dab your face with a towel for drying. Do not scrub.

Apply oil-free foundation

Heavy makeup can clog the pores and cause even more outbreaks. Keep your makeup usage minimal and if you have to, use only an oil-free foundation.

Keep your makeup tools clean

If you do not clean your makeup brushes regularly, you are inviting bacteria to your makeup box. Also, make sure that the brushes are completely dry before you use them. This simple tip will go a long way in keeping your skin away from bacteria.

Avoid frequent touching

Your hands come in contact with a lot of dust and germs all through the day. Make sure you avoid touching your face with dirty hands as this will lead to more pimples. Try to wash your hands before you put them on your face.

Avoid your hair from falling on your face

If you have an oily skin, then you are most likely to have oily hair. This will create a problem if your hair cover any part of your face. Also, if you have dandruff, it could really make things worse for your acne prone skin.

Focus on your diet

What you eat has a great impact on your skin. If you have acne prone skin, stick to consuming light, plant-based oils. They will flow freely through the oil glands and de-congest if there is any blockage. Also stay away from spicy food, caffeine, and alcohol.

Relax

You are likely to have more pimples during your exams or before a stressful event. That is because stress and anxiety can trigger the outbreak of acne. Try to relax and keep calm.

Sleep well

Your skin acts up if your body does not get enough sleep. No matter what your schedule during the day is, sleep properly at night. This will help with the acne.