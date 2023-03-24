B-Vitamins For Hair: Foods You Must Eat For Healthy Hair Growth

Do you wish you had the same stunning hair as celebs and models when you see their pictures? Many of us may have this as a dream, but it is possible to make it a reality. While genetics and hormones, which are major factors in hair health, are largely out of your control, you can definitely reverse conditions like hair fall and thinning through diet.

A healthy body, skin, and hair depend on a minimum of 13 nutrients. You should concentrate on B-Vitamins in addition to a variety of vitamins and minerals. Health professionals concur that there is a significant link between B complex vitamins and healthy hair.

How Do B-Vitamins Work?

B vitamins are water-soluble nutrients, which means that the body cannot store them if you don’t know any better. So, it is even more crucial to add these vitamins to your diet in order to routinely replenish them. This group of vitamins aids in the stimulation of hair cells and improves protein absorption. There are eight B vitamins in all, but biotin (vitamin B7), folate (vitamin B9), and vitamin B12 are well-recognized as crucial components of healthy hair.

How To Add B-Vitamins To Your Diet To Promote Hair Growth:

Initial Milk Products

Milk and milk-based products like curd and cheese are high in biotin, which is referred to be the “elixir of health for hair,” in addition to providing a lot of calcium and protein. Strive to incorporate these items into your diet every day.

Leafy Greens

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, coriander, and fenugreek are abundant in folate, an essential component for maintaining hair strength. There are many other types of greens available for ingestion in addition to the ones mentioned below. These are a few lesser-known greens that you have to be aware of.

Eggs

We are all aware of how important eggs are for maintaining healthy hair. Pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5, is abundant in the diet and provides hair cells with energy. Moreover, eggs are a good source of vitamin B12 (cobalamin), which aids in the development of red blood cells, which in turn supply oxygen to hair roots.

Fish

Fish is well-known for its abundance of Omega 3 fatty acids, but it also contains plenty of vitamins B3, B6, and B12, all of which enhance the health of the hair. You might try the simple fish dishes listed below.

Seeds And Nuts

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), which promotes the functioning of the neurological system and transforms nutrients from diets into energy, is abundant in nuts and seeds. Its power aids in hair cell regeneration. You may include the following variety of nuts and seeds in your diet.

Avocado

This luscious fruit contains the vitamins B2 (riboflavin) and B3 (niacin), which support the growth of longer, stronger hair. You may enjoy the many advantages of this well-known avocado toast dish by making it for breakfast.

Whole Grains

With vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B5, whole grains including wheat, oats, barley, corn, and millets have a full B-vitamin profile. To have a head of gorgeous hair, be sure to incorporate these items in your regular diet.