The Perfect Family Holiday May Be a Lot Closer Than You Think

Taking your family on holiday can feel like a huge responsibility. Apart from the obvious expense involved, it can often be the case that everyone has different ideas about where to go and what to do, and that can make it difficult to find a solution that is acceptable to all. If you have pets, that’s often another concern, as you’ll usually need to arrange for their care while you’re away. But there’s one family holiday option that provides a way to simplify the whole situation for you, and it may be a much easier solution than you expect. Staying at a caravan park in Cornwall will greatly cut down the cost of the whole event, plus it’s an area with plenty of attractions of all kinds, so there’s no excuse for anyone to get bored.

Add to this the generally pleasant weather, friendly locals, picturesque scenery, and peaceful surroundings, and it’s easy to see why Cornwall is a premier destination for British tourism.

Ah, Yes, But Why a Caravan Park Holiday?

Well, if you already own a caravan, this question kind of answers itself. But if you don’t own one, the logical answer is that you’ll save quite a bit of money. Beyond this, there are also lifestyle benefits that caravan parks can offer over other accommodation types, including:

Modern self-contained accommodation units that can provide sleeping berths for up to 8 people.

Literally a home away from home, with all the usual comforts you would expect.

You have a choice between dining in restaurants or making your own meals.

There’s usually more to do at a caravan park than you’d find at all but the most expensive hotels

You can bring your pets with you.

It’s a relaxed, tranquil, and social environment where you can truly unwind and shake off the shackles of everyday life.

Above all, a caravan park holiday just makes everything easier and more manageable. There’s more flexibility, so it allows greater freedom, and that way you can help ensure a memorable and happy holiday experience for everyone in your group.

But What’s So Great About Cornwall?

Cornwall is the most south-western part of England, and as such has a rich history and a unique climate. The beautiful beaches, and the cliffs at Land’s End, of course, are major drawcards. Meanwhile, within the townships, there are wonderful examples of architecture from many different ages, a thriving arts scene, and world-class dining. There are plenty of activities to keep you busy all through the day and possibly well into the night, if you so choose.

One of the premier attractions in the region is the Eden Project, which first opened in 2001. It’s a most unusual place, but serves many purposes, one of which is that it functions as a botanic garden. At certain times special musical events known as the Eden Sessions are held there, where many famous entertainers have performed. These have included Blink-182, Ellie Goulding, Elton John, Motorhead, Spandau Ballet, Lionel Richie and Tom Jones, among many others. Newquay Zoo is also a popular family outing. Set on over 13 acres and home to more than 130 species, you’ll find plenty of things to capture your interest. Exploring any of the many wonderful historic sites is also highly recommended.

So, How Do I Make This Happen?

The first thing to do is book early. As stated, Cornwall is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the UK, and it’s good to know in advance that your holiday plans are already assured. Then all you need to do is round everyone up and get them down to Cornwall. Once you’re there, it’s most likely your only problem will be convincing them when it’s time to go home again.

