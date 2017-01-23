If you’re planning a family getaway to PortAventura then you may be interested in finding out the best attractions to keep everyone occupied and having a great time. Thankfully, PortAventura has exciting attractions to suit all tastes and will have lots to do and see for the whole family. The resort is built around the PortAventura theme park which is the most popular themed destination in Spain but there are lots of other things to do here and nearby. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of 5 top family holiday attractions in PortAventura and the surrounding area; see them all below:

1: Port Aventura Theme Park

For a great family time out, the Port Aventura Theme Park is definitely hard to beat. Featuring six different themes that include topics based on China, the Wild West, Sesame Street and others, there is definitely something for everyone here. This is what makes the theme park the areas’ top attraction but the surrounding sandy beaches; bars and restaurants nearby are an added bonus.

2: A Daytrip to Barcelona

A good place to start if you’re looking for activities away from the theme park is the city of Barcelona, another popular tourist destination that is only an hour away from PortAventura. Things to do here include touring Barcelona’s top attraction, the Nou Camp stadium home to the world’s most successful football club of the same name, and family days out at Barcelona Zoo.

3: Aquapolis Water Park

If its thrills that your family enjoys then you won’t be disappointed at Aquapolis Water Park: highlights here include the Kamikaze water slide and twisting flumes to hurtle and splash your way down. This makes the Aquapolis Water Park a must visit if you go on a family holiday to PortAventura. Some of the slides may not be for the faint hearted but there are also pools for adults to chill out in and toddlers to splash around. Before the end of the day the whole family can also take in a dolphin display at the attraction’s dedicated aquarium.

4: Salou Beaches

The Salou beachfronts are another highlight of any holiday to PortAventura and if you are on a family break then the golden beaches found here will be perfect. The main beach in Salou is over 1km long so there is always plenty of space and privacy, while activities include rides on Jet Ski’s and pedalos, wind surfing, and sailing. Beaches in Salou are serviced by plenty of amenities, including shops, restrooms and lifeguard stations.

5: Views from Montserrat

Montserrat is viewed as one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in Europe, with devotees drawn by the island’s Benedictine Monastery. Your day will begin with a train ride that takes you up to the monastery at 4000 feet where you can marvel at the architecture of the basilica and its cloisters and courtyards. From here you’ll also be able to take in amazing views of the Llobregat valley as it stretches all the way to Barcelona in scenes that are only matched by those from the summit of Montserrat a further train ride away. If you’re lucky enough to be planning a family holiday to PortAventura then the 5 attractions and things to do above are a great place to start. All the above should help you in discovering the activities that will make your time at the resort as memorable as possible.