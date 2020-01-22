Anxiety Symptoms: Effects on Your Body and Behavior

Anxiety is that one thing which can lead to many problems and even diseases in your body. Not just physical but behavioural changes start becoming evident once you start taking too much stress or a subject to unnecessary anxiety.

The body can experience tension which might lead to things like nausea, headache, palpitations etc. cold hands, sweating and diarrhoea are some of the other weaknesses that begin when you start being a victim to over anxious behaviour.

A massive change in your sex drive could also be due to your anxiety which might lead to sleep deprivation and insomnia. Not just bodily effects but strong effects on your behaviour are also caused by a person staying to stressed out or anxious for long times.

The behavioural changes might include eating disorder (including over and under eating), anger management issues, drinking problems and drug overdose. An anxious or stressed out person also tends to lose interest in socializing and making eye contact with others becomes a bit of an issue too.

Once starts believing that he or she is being judged. In order to keep away from all these serious problems, eat healthily, stay happy and be with people who bring out the best in you.