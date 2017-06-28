Little problems around the home can be both annoying and costly as professionals often charge big fees for repairs. Fortunately, social media has given us plenty of reasons to start addressing simple repairable issues at home, thanks to all the instructional videos provided by a number of friendly experts.

Fill in a Hole in Your Wall

Small and medium holes tend to be unavoidable around the home, even when you’re just renting. Luckily, they’re pretty easy to fix, and don’t require much accuracy to do so. No need to call in an expert for this home problem just applies patches over the holes, and then covers them up by applying compound. A little sanding down and some paint and you should be good to go!

Rewire a Light Socket

It may sound intimidating but other than preparing a few choice tools plus a replacement socket of the same style and wattage as what you’re replacing, rewiring a socket can be done on your own. The important thing to remember with any electrical project is to turn off the power before doing anything.

Fix a Leaky Faucet

It’s often easier than it looks. All you need to do is to remove, and then replace the O-ring, washer, or seal. A quick trip to the hardware store to get the correct parts, and you’ll be all set.

Re-Apply Tile Grout

If you’ve got a grout-removal attachment for your rotary tool, then you can do this home repair efficiently. Just get all the grout out of the tiles using your rotary tool and then replace them with something that can give your tiles a new and more coordinated look.

Unlock a Door Without Key

There are different ways to address this. You can use the good old credit card method to begin with, but when that doesn’t work, you may need to either remove the doorknob, or even the hinges to completely detach the door. Of course, a set of lock picking tools often does the trick fairly well, and you won’t have to resort to having to remove your door altogether.

There are certainly other repairs that you can do yourself without needing to call in a professional. Provided that you follow all instructions to a tee – and keep safety in mind as you do – you should be able to save up on repair costs by performing the repairs yourself.

Source: topdreamer