5 Things to Remove From Your Resume Right Now

One of the most important things to have when you’re job hunting is a killer résumé. After all, if your CV doesn’t pass muster, you won’t even get a chance to meet face-to-face and let potential employers know why you’re the right person for the job. Here are some details you should remove from your resume:

1. Middle and High School Information

If you’ve gone through college, you usually don’t need to add your high school information, particularly if you’re way past the graduation date. Middle school references are also best taken out.

2. Average or Poor GPA

If the company doesn’t ask for it, there’s no reason to insert in your GPA, especially if your college days are far behind. Including a low GPA won’t help your case.

3. Passive Language

Use action verbs and don’t make weak references to your achievements. For example, saying things like “familiar with [insert skill]” or “learned how to [insert skill]” is unnecessary. You should cut to the chase and immediately address the skill so you seem like you have the experience, instead of looking like a trainee.

4. Photos

Unless requested or depending on the industry, leave your photo out. You are not being judged on how you look, so including a photo will make you look unprofessional.

5. A Series of Short-Lived Jobs

If you’ve had a series of jobs that you’ve held for short periods of time, it might be a good idea to take them out. You don’t want your resume looking disjointed and you don’t want employers to think you don’t have focus. Some exceptions can be if you worked somewhere really prestigious that would make you look like a better job candidate or if you had a long period of unemployment and had nothing else to put in your résumé. Still, even in those circumstances, be very cautious about what you do include.

