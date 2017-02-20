Cookie dough is having a moment after a new cafe serving a safe-to-eat version popped up in NYC called Do. But if you can’t make it to the Big Apple and need to get your hands on edible cookie dough now, we’ve got you covered! To make it even sweeter, we jammed our cookie dough full of Oreo cookies. With a recipe this easy, there’s no excuse not to eat this right now!

Source: Popsugar