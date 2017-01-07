This Is How All Your Favorite Food Stars Do Game Day

Let’s be honest: the only important part of game day is the food. If you’re like me, the only touchdown you’re interested in scoring is serving the perfect chicken wings, queso dip, and chili. To fuel your inspiration for the ultimate game-day feast, look no further than the following popular recipes from some of your favorite Food Network personalities and food experts. Alton has you covered on wings, Ree Drummond’s got the ultimate queso, and Giada de Laurentiis gets extra points for her homemade mozzarella sticks. Go team!

Alton Brown: Baked Buffalo Wings

It’s hard to choose a favorite game-day recipe from Alton Brown, but he’s pretty well known for his buffalo chicken wings. All you need (besides the wings) is butter, garlic, salt, and hot sauce, and you’re on your way to perfectly roasted — not fried — spicy chicken wings that are just as good as any restaurant’s.

Marcela Valladolid: Game-Winning Guac

It’s not game day without guacamole, and Marcela Valladolid’s guacamole with fresh-baked tortilla chips is the way to go. Going the extra mile to make homemade baked tortilla chips totally pays off, and they’re the ultimate vessel for scooping plenty of lime- and cilantro-filled guac.

Giada de Laurentiis: Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

You’ll never go back to the frozen kind once you try Giada’s homemade mozzarella sticks. This DIY version tastes infinitely better and is surprisingly easy to make with mozzarella cheese, Italian breadcrumbs, grated parmesan, and homemade marinara sauce.

Sunny Anderson: Southwestern Quesadillas

Cut up Sunny Anderson’s Southwestern quesadillas into party-ready portions, and you’ll be everyone’s favorite person. Be sure to make extra of the cilantro-lime sour cream, because everyone will want to dip their cheesy, spicy quesadillas in it.

Ree Drummond: Chile Con Queso

Queso is arguably the most important part of game day, and Ree Drummond’s chile con queso is your go-to recipe. Even The Pioneer Woman admits there’s no shame in using a block of processed cheese for essentials like queso. In fact, it’s the best.

Aaron McCargo Jr.: Buffalo Chicken Cheese Balls

This Food Network Star winner is known for focusing on bold flavors, and his buffalo chicken cheese balls are proof. Any buffalo-chicken fanatic would be crazy not to try these bite-size appetizers that are perfect for feeding a crowd. He recommends taking a shortcut by using store-bought rotisserie chicken and combining it with hot sauce, cheddar, and scallions before rolling the balls into a crunchy panko breadcrumb coating. The homemade blue cheese dip is what really takes this dish to a new level.

Trisha Year wood: Cornbread-Chili Casserole

Southern comfort foods are always a good idea for game day, especially Trisha Year wood’s cornbread-chili casserole. Everything you love about chili is covered in a buttery, crumbly cornbread topping, and a generous sprinkling of cheddar cheese and dollop of sour cream takes it over the top.

Chrissy Teigen: John’s Famous Chili

Not only is John Legend famous for his mac and cheese, but he also makes a pretty mean chili. John’s chili, as Chrissy Teigen calls it in her cookbook, Cravings, packs a serious flavor punch with chili powder, red pepper, garlic, and the secret ingredient: Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.

Paula Deen: Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ditch the store-bought jar for Paula Deen’s hot spinach artichoke dip. Loaded with the good stuff (namely sour cream, mayo, Parmesan, and pepper jack cheese), this ooey-gooey dip is the ultimate match for toasted bread, tortilla chips, and even crudités.

