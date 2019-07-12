Bridal Tiaras and Wedding Hair Accessories

While there’s some disagreement over which tiara Markle might sport(Will she wear Princess Diana’s Spencer Tiara or the Queen Mother’s Cartier Bandeau?), everyone can agree that this bride-to-be will look gorgeous in a glittery headpiece. And because the “Markle Effect” is alive and well—that is, everything Meghan wears, we want too—we wouldn’t be surprised if bridal tiaras suddenly became the hottest wedding accessory of 2018.

If there’s one day you should feel like a princess, it’s your wedding day. So why not opt for some haute headwear that reflects that? Sure, bridal tiaras have earned a bit of a reputation for being a little cheesy or prom-like, but these days, there are tons of opulent options out there that are anything but. From romantic to modern, bridal tiaras now come in dozens of styles to please every kind of bride-to-be.

So you can avoid looking like that time Meghan Markle won homecoming queen in high school (picture for proof!), we’ve rounded up the 18 prettiest, most refined bridal tiaras around. Now all you need is a horse-drawn carriage to make all your royal wedding dreams come true!