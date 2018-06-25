7 Sexy Summer Outfits That Are Hotter Than the Sun

Dressing up in the Summer means one thing: you can get away with showing off a little skin. If you’re looking for a Summer outfit that’s equal parts sexy and elevated, you’ve come to the right place. Rather than rummaging through your closet trying to figure out what to wear, turn your attention to our favorite street style darlings to see how it’s done. Whether you choose a dress that shows off your toned shoulders or you opt for a classic crop top and jeans combo, there are plenty of outfit ideas to get your inspiration wheels turning. Keep reading to take a look at 7 Summer outfits that are sexy as hell.

Swap Your Button-Down For an Off-the-Shoulder Top

Style an Off-the-Shoulder Wrap Blouse With Shorts

Style a White Tank With Flared Track Pants

Style a Cutout Top With a Sexy Wrap Skirt

Show Off Your Abs in a Monochrome Outfit

Don’t Be Afraid to Go Sheer

Choose a Minidress That Comes With a Deep Neckline