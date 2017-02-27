Fashion Central International February Issue 2017

The February 2017 issue of the Fashion Central International is offered for viewing. Every page of the online magazine has an appeal of its own and the online followers of the magazine will feel heartened with the informative content and happy with the images that are loaded for viewing pleasure.

Content summary is a facilitator that will save time and guide the viewer to the topic of their choice. More aspects of the magazine.

The magazine is spread over 58 pages.

Content revolves around, national and international events, celebrity interviews,

Gossip, Fashion & trends, Luxury Living and interior desings that will blow you away.

It is available for viewing directly from the website in a magazine format.

FREE DOWNLOAD so that our users can easily access it offline. It is available forso that our users can easily access it offline.

Online viewer is offered a Mobile Friendly Experience.

Viewers are expected to respond and let us know what they loved anything they would like to be added.

About Fashion Central

Fashion Central Online Media Group, operate over two dozen online portals which have a global viewership of over 3 million page loads a month, and commands a vibrant social media community of over 1 million followers. Not only that, Fashion Central has Over 100,000 completely opt in Newsletter subscribers and 200,000 million viewers our online video channels. Fashion Central is an e-Magazine of Pakistan, which provides coverage to the events in Pakistani Fashion Industry. To maximize its readership and global viewership, this exclusive online portal is into active publications of international fashion content including trendiest fashion shows, product reviews, celebrity stories and many more. Fashion Central “Online Portal” has the philosophy to bring you what is new and fresh. The content is updated on hourly and regular basis to keep informing its potential and current readers about special features on beauty, health and fitness. Moreover, updates on latest fashion shows event launches and fashion reviews are the dominant features of this e Magazine. Also included on the magazine are segments on luxury, travel and MENZ grooming. Fashion Central was founded in 2007 with an idea to provide a ‘Central Online Portal’ about all fashion related affairs. This magazine has won PASHA ICT Award in 2010. Its eight organized categories of fashion Pakistan, beauty & style, people & parties, living & lifestyle, international fashion, men’s corner, shopping and blog, fashion lovers learn about pure Pakistani fashion traditions and enriched lifestyle.

For further press and publicity purposes with regard to fashion central online shop contact

Media Contact:

Furqan Shafi

furqan.fashioncentral@gmail.com

+92 300 0800746