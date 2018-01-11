Taylor Swift Teases ‘End Game’ Video With Ed Sheeran and Future

After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally given fans a release date for her “End Game” video featuring Future and Ed Sheeran. Swift posted a photo on her social media app, The Swift Life, with the caption “I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow! Gonna be posting a few pictures on here before the trailer premieres on GMA tomorrow.”

The mysterious photo seems to feature Taylor Swift sitting on a bar, wearing a sparkly rainbow dress and possibly texting her “End Game” crush. As eagle-eyed fans pointed out, Swift seems to be wearing a long-sleeved version of the same dress that appeared in her Reputation magazines.

Swift’s has got a “big reputation” for recruiting her pals to be in her videos. Although there’s been no confirmation that her “End Game” collaborators are featured in the visual, Future was seen on the set of the video shoot in Miami, and Sheeran confirmed that there was a video — so there is a good chance we will see both stars in it. For now, Swift has confirmed that the video will be released tomorrow, with a trailer premiering on Good Morning America sometime during the broadcast. Check out the screenshot of Swift’s announcement below, and the two new pictures from the video:

“I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow! Gonna be posting a few pictures on here before the trailer premieres on @GMA tomorrow.”

– Taylor on #TheSwiftLife app! 🎥#EndGameMusicVideo trailer premieres tomorrow morning on Good Morning America! pic.twitter.com/c9AfsnZLxe — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) January 10, 2018

Taylor released the 2nd sneak peak from the #EndGameMusicVideo! So excited for this one. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/lOHqUPFhsT — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) January 10, 2018