Selena Gomez is returning to the main stage. E! News can confirm the “Come and Get It” singer will perform her new single, “Wolves,” at the 2017 American Music Awards. The live telecast, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, brings together the biggest names in a variety of musical genres. And while other performances are expected to be announced in the coming days, the award show has been a favorite of Selena’s for several years. Back in 2016, the singer made a surprise appearance when she stepped out in a stunning red dress styled by Kate Young.

The appearance came after the pop superstar decided to take some time off away from the spotlight to focus on her lupus-related side effects. In the past year alone, however, Selena has released huge hit songs including “Bad Liar,” “Fetish” and “It’s Aint Me” with Kygo. In September, however, the singer announced that she had received a kidney transplant from best friend Francia Raisa. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she shared on Instagram. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

Through her recovery, Selena has helped raise more than $500,000 for Lupus Research Alliance. And most recently, she stepped out for the 2017 InStyle Awards in Hollywood. So what will Selena bring to the big stage? You’re going to have to watch and see. The 2017 American Music Awards air Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. only on ABC. And vote for your favorite nominees online now.