It Ain’t Me will be be available on Thursday (16Feb17) and the announcement on Monday (13Feb17) comes after the 24-year-old teased her fans on Instagram with a snippet of the new track. Selena Gomez posted black and white clips to the social media site earlier this month (Feb17), with the camera zooming in on her face as she sang along. Fans of the former Disney star speculated the track in the clips was It Ain’t Me, which was reportedly registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) last month (Jan17).

It Ain’t Me also features Norwegian DJ, record producer, songwriter and musician Kygo as a co-writer. He is also featured in the cover art for the new single, alongside Selena, who released her last studio album, Revival, in 2015. She is currently working on her third record. The new track features the lyrics: “I had a dream/We were back to 17/Summer nights and libertines/Never growing up…” and a first listen prompted the star’s fans, the Selenators, to suggest the song is about her on-off romance with Bieber. Selena was 17 when the pair started dating in 2009. The Good For You singer recently embarked on a new romance with another Canadian, The Weeknd.

