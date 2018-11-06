How Khloé Kardashian Actually Found Out About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson for cheating on her while she was pregnant with baby True, but the 34-year-old reality TV star had to relive the entire thing all over again on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Before the episode even aired, Khloé tweeted that it would be an “uncomfortable and super emotional one” for her. “To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally,” she added. “But I also hope that every trial, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we all get to learn from our journeys.”

During Sunday’s episode, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner was actually the one who broke the devastating news to her sister, who was living in Cleveland at the time. “I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings 😩” Khloé tweeted. “I needed to see what was happening and better from my family then by someone else.” Naturally, Kris Jenner, Kim Karadashian, and BFF Malika Haqq all jumped on the next flight out from LA to be by Khloé’s side.

Khloé gave birth to her beautiful daughter True just days later in April, and from the looks of it, she’s chosen to give Tristan another chance. Still, it hasn’t been easy. According to People, Khloé has been having a “really tough time” and has “a lot of hurt and anger.” She also recently moved back to Ohio and was spotted supporting the NBA player at a home game at the Quicken Loans Arena. “Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” a source told the outlet. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.” Check out Khloé’s tweets ahead.